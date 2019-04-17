Short Interest in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Grows By 51.0%

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,517,189 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 2,329,157 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,615,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,105,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,743,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,595,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,650,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

