Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVL. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SCVL opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $560.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

