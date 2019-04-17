Shivers Market Cap Hits $33,310.00 (SHVR)

Shivers (CURRENCY:SHVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Shivers has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar. One Shivers token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia. Shivers has a total market cap of $33,310.00 and $0.00 worth of Shivers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shivers Token Profile

Shivers’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,453,298 tokens. Shivers’ official Twitter account is @ShiversToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shivers is shivers.io

Shivers Token Trading

Shivers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivers using one of the exchanges listed above.

