Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $222.17 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley acquired 2,405 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.68 per share, for a total transaction of $501,875.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,858.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

