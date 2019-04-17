Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $57.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, CLSA raised KB Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

