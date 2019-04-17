Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

SHLO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $258.93 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,321,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

