Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,614,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,426,000 after purchasing an additional 371,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,028,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,426,000 after purchasing an additional 371,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,284,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,643,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 75.42%.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.