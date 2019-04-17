Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

