ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider David Schneider Sells 3,259 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.07, for a total transaction of $795,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,549.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total transaction of $829,602.00.

On Friday, March 15th, David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total transaction of $786,624.83.

On Thursday, February 28th, David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $569,923.41.

On Friday, February 1st, David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,000.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $239.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.05, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $251.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,816,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Leonetti & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

