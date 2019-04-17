Serica Energy (SQZ) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 128.16 ($1.67). Approximately 827,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 506,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $339.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.16.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

