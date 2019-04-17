Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) dropped 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,086,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 623,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

SQBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.85 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,760,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,444,580 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

