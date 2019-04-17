Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $99,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $215.82 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

