Security Federal Co. (SC) (SFDL) versus First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Critical Review

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 17.69% 9.28% 0.81% First Community Bankshares 29.02% 11.17% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $40.74 million 2.27 $7.21 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $124.74 million 4.34 $36.34 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates through a network of 15 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

