SecureCoin Hits One Day Volume of $11.00 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SecureCoin has a market cap of $12,672.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SecureCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,076,476 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com . SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

