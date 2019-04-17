Seahawk Ventures (SHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

