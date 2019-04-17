Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.68% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 162,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 263,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 134,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.02 million.

RLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

