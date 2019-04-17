Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 5,341 Shares of Wpp Plc (WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WPP by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.4747 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

