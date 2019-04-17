Scorecoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Scorecoin has a market cap of $106,974.00 and $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Scorecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.01524572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002816 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Scorecoin Profile

Scorecoin (CRYPTO:SCORE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark . Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net

Buying and Selling Scorecoin

Scorecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

