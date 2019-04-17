Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,400 Xylem Inc (XYL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 65.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 596,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 113,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

XYL opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

