Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

