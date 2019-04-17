Sciencast Management LP Acquires 2,300 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

