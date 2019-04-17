Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,543,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 1,042,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 846,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,441,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after buying an additional 624,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,147,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after buying an additional 470,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,135. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-position-trimmed-by-exchange-capital-management-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.