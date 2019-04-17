Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,543,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 1,042,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 846,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,441,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after buying an additional 624,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,147,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after buying an additional 470,447 shares during the last quarter.
SCHX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,135. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
