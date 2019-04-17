Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Position Reduced by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,450 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,126,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 820,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,362,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $71.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

