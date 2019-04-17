Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 16.9% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

