SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.14. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

