Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce sales of $58.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $234.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $235.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $251.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

