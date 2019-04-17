Saul Centers (BFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Shares of BFS opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,938,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,831,000 after buying an additional 78,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

