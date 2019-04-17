Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.88

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
The stock has a market cap of $14,186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 363.49 and a beta of 10.15. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.