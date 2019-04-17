Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0011

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $35,521.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.03896544 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000504 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019051 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

