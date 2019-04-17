Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Equities research analysts at Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.88, a P/E/G ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.69. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 25,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,490 shares of company stock worth $6,115,032 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,780,000 after acquiring an additional 935,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after buying an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after buying an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,674,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after buying an additional 705,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.