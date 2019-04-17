Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 725,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

