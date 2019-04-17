Russia moves to expand state control of internet

Russian lawmakers declared a bill that will expand government control over the net and whose opponents fear heralds a brand new age of censorship that was widespread.

The bill would install equipment via servers in the nation to route Russian traffic. That also make it more difficult for customers to circumvent government restrictions and also would increase the powers of state agencies.

Last month the projected move sparked protests of many thousand people. Opponents argue it could allow the state to control the flow of data and apply blocks on messaging programs which deny to hand over data.

The bill’s backers have sought to play down the powers for traffic. They say it is a defense measure if Russia is cut away from the internet by the USA or other powers.

Nikolai Zemtsov, a lawmaker who backed the bill, told The Associated Press a near future Russia could cooperate with ex-Soviet countries on a”Runet” where information from crucial Western media was limited.

“It might be in our limited, autonomous internet we will only be stronger,” he said.

The bill passed at another reading at the lower house of parliament by 322-15.

The next reading is if alterations are finalized, and it’s the most essential. Before being signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the bill has to pass the house and a third reading.

Since this past year, Russian authorities have been attempting to obstruct the program Telegram, which has vowed from defiance of a court order to hand over users’ encrypted messages.

Telegram's traffic used millions of distinct internet protocol addresses. The law could make a block easier.

Russia already requires personal details about citizens to be stored on servers in the nation. That step resulted in the social media LinkedIn.

By moving to exert control over the world wide web, which is not controlled by a central authority, the administration is taking a page in the playbook of China.

China topics its 700 million internet users to tight controls and observation. Beijing has a method of automatic filters — known as the”Great Firewall” — to block political content in addition to sites related to gambling and pornography. Consumers are prevented blocked by using Western net web sites like Facebook, Google and Twitter, which makes the market open.

Regulators have ratcheted up control on microblogs like Weibo, ordering them to set up a mechanism to eliminate false information. They have been cracking down on virtual private networks — applications which can be utilized to get around internet filters by making encrypted connections between blocked sites and computers.

