RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5,461.70 or 1.04422395 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.27 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012539 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00037509 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

