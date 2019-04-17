Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 422,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377,403 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.52. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rowan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/rowan-companies-plc-rdc-holdings-lifted-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 15 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates a fleet of 6 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.