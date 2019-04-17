Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of ROSE opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

