Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $802,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,316 shares of company stock worth $3,395,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

