Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Position Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.11.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.44, for a total value of $1,229,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $349.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $353.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

