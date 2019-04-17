Ronna Sue Cohen Increases Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17,002.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,485 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen’s holdings in AON were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.7% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AON by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,050. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

Shares of AON traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

