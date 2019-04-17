Rock (RKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,504.00

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Rock token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Rock has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.01060554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00208193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

