RMR Advisors LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI)

RMR Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 106,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 4,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,747. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

