RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,306,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,144,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $10,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 453,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 767,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,396. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

