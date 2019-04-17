Rio Tinto (RIO) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Rio Tinto’s score:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,510 ($58.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

