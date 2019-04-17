Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,675 ($61.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,351.90 ($56.87).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

