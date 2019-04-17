Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities raised Rio Tinto to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,519 ($59.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total value of £424.82 ($555.10).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

