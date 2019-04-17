Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,351.90 ($56.87).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,514 ($58.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.