Revlon Inc (REV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Revlon were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,064,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 510,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,200 in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REV opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.34. Revlon Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

