Reviewing Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) and The Competition

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS: GZPFY) is one of 34 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s peers have a beta of 1.87, meaning that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.10% 19.71% 11.64% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors -6.39% 40.94% 3.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion $5.65 billion 4.47 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors $3.95 billion $283.74 million 14.49

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 52.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors 371 1518 2057 88 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

