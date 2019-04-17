Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,883,644 shares during the quarter. Retail Properties of America makes up about 0.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Retail Properties of America worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $9,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 20,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

