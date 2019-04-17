Restaurant Group (RTN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.64 ($2.46).

LON RTN opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.09 million and a P/E ratio of 53.79. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

