Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,452 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $114,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,569. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

